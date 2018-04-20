Share:

­OKARA-A newly wedded girl was arrested after an unsuccessful bid to poison her husband as she was married against her will.

Hamza Bibi of village Sukhpur, Depalpur wanted to marry her cousin. However, against her consent, her family married her to Naeem Abbas of Gulshane Madina Colony just four days ago. Previous night the love passion for her cousin overpowered her and she mixed poison in the milk for her husband and gave him to drink. Naeem felt some unnatural smell in the milk and refused to drink it. However, along-with his neighbours, he pressurised her to disclose the truth.

She confessed to missing poison in the milk and said that virtually she wanted to marry her cousin. On his report, Hamza was arrested by Deplapur police and a case was registered against her.