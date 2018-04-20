Share:

PVTC holds job fair for TVET graduates

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate (QIE) organised a job fair to provide employment and internship opportunities to TVET graduates the other day. The event was enthusiastically responded by graduates who wanted to discuss employment and internship opportunities with well-known international and local organisations. Up to 40 well-known organizations, including IT companies, manufacturers and industry, set up stalls at job fair and provided job opportunities to graduates. These companies conducted on-site interviews and short-listed candidates for different positions and provided them with employment opportunities. TVET Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union and governments of Germany and Norway, provided financial support for job fair. General Manager Operations PVTC said that a large number of graduates have been interviewed by different multinational companies. President BOM QIE Farrukh Mahmood Butt also addressed the ceremony.

GM Operations PVTC also visited stalls and discussed recruitment policies and standards with executives.

Subsequently, GM Operations PVTC issued certificates to the representatives of companies participating in the job fair.

On the behalf of industry, Maj (r) Javed Iqbal, vice president BOM Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, thanked all the guests, vocational training institutes for providing them the skilled youth and TVET Sector Support Programme for supporting this event.

Governor lauds services of Lions Clubs

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, while lauding the services being rendered by the Lions Clubs International, has said that the Punjab government would extend every cooperation to this International organization in its endeavour to mitigate the miseries of the ailing humanity. He was speaking at the 21st Annual District Convention of District 305 N,1 Lions Club International here at a local hotel. Earlier the LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid was unanimously declared elected Vice District Governor 2, 2018-19. The District Governor 305 N1 of Lions Clubs International PMJF (Pakistan Melvin Jones Fellowship Award holder) Lion Naseem-ul-Ghani, PMJF Lion SK Humayun, Past International Director (PID) Nilofer Bakhtiar, PID Malik Khuda Baksh, ID Endorsed 2018-19 MJF Lion Mian Muhammad Adrees and MJF Lion Imtiaz Ahmed also spoke on the occasion. The ceremony was attended by a large number of people belonging to all spheres of life.

The governor said that it was very encouraging that the Lions are working for the blind and for those who have impaired sight and this is an area which needs immediate attention of the philanthropists.

He said that the LCCI was well aware of its social responsibilities and would lend help to Lions Club in every possible way.

PMJF Lion Khawaja Khawar Rashid pledged to serve the poor to the best of his abilities. He said that Lions Clubs International has a history of serving the poor since its very inception for the past 100 years and he would continue.

District Governor PMJF Lion Naseem-ul-Ghani said that his predecessors had set a unique benchmark and he would come up to their expectations.

MJF Lion Imtiaz Ahmed said that Lions work for the blind and visually impaired began when Helen Keller addressed the International Convention in 1925 and challenged to become the Lions "Knights of the Blind".

UBL declares earnings of Rs2.3/share

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): UBL declared earnings of Rs2.3/share in 1Q2018, considerably lower than market consensus. Earnings fell short of expectations on the back of one-time pension charge of Rs6.4billion (Rs3.2/share after tax), booked by UBL. This pension cost was slightly higher than the bank's estimated range of Rs3.4-5.9bn (disclosed in its 2017 annual filing). Net Interest Income (NII) of UBL was marginally up in 1Q2018, in-line with our estimate. Total provision during the outgoing quarter stood at Rs2 billion, primarily on the back of NPLs of Rs2bn in 1Q2018 vs. Rs56 million n in 1Q2017. Non-markup income grew by 15 percent YoY to Rs8 billion thanks to 34 percent increase in gain on sale of securities to Rs3.2 billion. Higher gain was on account of sale of equities and bonds, we believe. On the other hand, fee, commission and brokerage income (43 percent of non-markup income) did not witness material growth. On quarterly basis, NII was down 3 percent while net earnings decline by 59 percent.

Farmers can increase earnings by Moringa trees cultivation

LAHORE (APP): Farmers can increase their earnings many times by cultivation of Moringa Oleifera trees (Sohanjana) as compared to traditional crops, vegetables and trees. Gulrez Shahzad, an agranomist and Moringa specialist who is a UK based Pakistani said while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said that Moringa tree had the best nutrient value as compared to any other plant, vegetable or crop on the earth. He said that modern research had proved importance of this plant and it could be consumed as vegetable, food supplement, green tea, cosmetics, medicine, fodder for animals etc. He said that people in developed countries were using Moringa in various shapes. In Pakistan, its use was rapidly increasing both for human beings and animals, he added. Gulrez said that the Punjab government was fully patronizing new initiatives to modernise the agriculture sector. Moringa tree was also one of priorities of the Punjab government, he added.

He said that plans were being prepared to plant millions of Moringa trees in public and private sectors in various parts of the country, including Punjab.

Explaining benefits of Moringa for human beings, he said it controlled aging factor,helped weight loss, control sugar, blood pressure besides having many other benefits.

He said that for animals it helped increase milk production and improved health of animals as well.