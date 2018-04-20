Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - To discuss matters of mutual interests, flag meeting of Pakistani and Afghan officials was held at Torkham on Wednesday.

According to forces officials, Colonel Arshad represented the Pakistani side while Colonel Wahid led the Afghan delegation.

Issues including border security, repairing border fence, introducing one window system at the border and other matters of mutual interests were discussed. The Afghan officials asked for extension of the duration of closing of Torkham gate from 7 pm to 9 pm and stressed for holding a meeting of officials of both the countries once in a month.

They also invited Pakistani team for friendly cricket match in Afghanistan.

Pakistani officials assured their Afghan counterparts that their grievances would be convoyed to the high ups for consideration, the officials said.

The meeting was held in a friendly environment and officials of both the neighbouring countries greeted one another, the officials said.

BLAST INJURES TWO

IN KHYBER

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Two persons including a retired soldier sustained injuries as an improvised explosive device went off at Sarozai area of Khyber Agency on Wednesday.

The forces official while confirming the incident said that the IED had been installed near the house of a retired soldier of Mohmand Rifle. As a result, 2 persons, JCO (R) Wilayat and his relative Dawood received splinters wounds who were shifted to the nearest health centre for treatment.

Soon after the blast, officials of security agencies moved to the site, collected evidence for investigation and launched search operation, the official said.