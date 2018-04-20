Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani Computer Scientist Dr Umar Saif has been appointed as the UNESCO Chair for using Information and Communication Technology for Development (ICTD).

The establishment of the UNESCO Chair is an acknowledgement of Umar Saif’s work in the field of using IT for Development.

This is the first international UNESCO Chair in the field of ICTD and will help Pakistan become a center of excellence in using Information Technology for development, especially use of technology to address the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This UNESCO Chair is a huge honour for Pakistan and is a recognition of our work in using technology to solve problems of the developing-world, including access to education, low-better healthcare, technology-enabled agriculture practices, rural Internet connectivity and digital financial inclusion,” said Dr. Umar Saif during a press meet yesterday.

He added, “This Chair will help Pakistan become a global hub of ICTD and the use of technology to address the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” Through this UNESCO Chair, ITU will establish collaborations with world-leading universities such as United Nations University (UNU), Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the University of Washington.”

Previously Dr Umar Saif became the first Pakistani to be as named as one of the top 35 innovators in the world by MIT Technology Review (TR35) in 2011, and a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2010.

Many international experts have congratulated Dr. Umar Saif on the award of the prestigious UNESCO chair.

ENDS/ FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH