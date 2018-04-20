Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Uzbekistan discussed joint ventures for crop improvement through conventional and biotechnological approaches.

They also talked about sharing of knowledge regarding suitable agricultural technologies for adaption to climate change during a ministerial meeting between Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikander Hayat Bosan and Republic of Uzbekistan State Committee Deputy Chairman Laziz Kudratov here on Wednesday.

Bosan said that both countries can exchange elite genetic resources of cotton, rice and wheat to develop high yielding hybrids seeds.

Bosan said both countries can share the list of livestock items for exchange.

The minister said the meeting discussed providing market access to each other’s livestock products. “Pakistan will seek Uzbekistan assistance in the areas of wool technology and turkey farming,” he said.

Uzbek side has previously shown interest for cooperation in the field of cotton and a draft memorandum of understanding was prepared on cooperation in the field of agriculture between two sides. The draft was shared with Uzbek side and an approval is awaited in this regard.

He further informed the delegation that prime minister also nominated Bosan as co-chairman of Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Inter-Governmental Commission in 2017.