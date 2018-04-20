Share:

Lahore - Pakistani medal winners received rousing welcome here on Wednesday at the Allama Iqbal International Airport after winning a gold and four bronze medals in Commonwealth Games 2018 held at Gold Coast, Australia.

The sports lovers welcomed the medal winners and chanted slogans ‘Long Live Pakistan’ fervently. Inam won first gold medal for Pakistan in men’s freestyle 86kg wrestling by bewildering fellow wrestlers from other participating countries of the world in the XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Besides winning gold medal by M Inam, another promising wrestler Tayab Raza also claimed bronze medal in men’s freestyles 125kg weight. With these two medals Pakistan jumped from 31 medal ranking to 22 in the overall medal points tally with one gold medal and four bronze medals, two in the wrestling and as many in the weightlifting.

Talking to media at the Lahore airport, Inam Butt said that if more attention was paid to sports like weightlifting, it wouldn’t be too long before Pakistan would be winning a gold medal at the Olympics. Inam also appealed to the government and the private sector to encourage sports and demanded that a proper academy should be established to promote wrestling in Pakistan.

According to the gold medalist wrestler, the games of wrestling and weightlifting are two of the most popular sports in Pakistan at the moment and should be given importance as well. Drawing a juxtaposition between the sports environment in India and Pakistan, Inam Butt said that the Indian wrestlers were trained for six months in the United States and they had already started preparing for the next games.

Inam dedicated his achievement to his teachers and parents. He especially thanked the administration of Punjab Colleges and University of Central Punjab (UCP) for supporting him and promoting an environment in which he polished himself. The government had announced Rs 5 million for Inam Butt and Rs 1 million each for rest of the two wrestlers.