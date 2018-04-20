Share:

­MULTAN-The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and Nadra have inked an agreement under which issuance of fird for record has begun from 68 E-Sahoolat Centres of Nadra.

The fird will be issued in five minute time after biometric and NIC verification on payment of Rs150 fird fee and Rs100 Nadra fee.

The Land Record Authority sources said that the establishment of new centres would cut burden by 82 percent from five land record centres currently functioning in Multan district. Sources said that 62 centres in Multan city and Saddr, three each in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala have started issuing fird and the people who had to travel all the way from far flung villages of the district could not get the fird from any nearby centre.

Nadra sources said that trained representatives have been deployed at E-sahoolat centres besides installation of required devices which who would ensure uninterrupted service. Sources said that the agreement was inked to prevent people from fraudulent elements who fleeced the citizens for getting issued fird.

SECY VOWS MERIT GUNNY BAGS DISTRIBUTION

Punjab Food Secretary Shaukat Ali has said that gunny bags will be issued to the farmers on merit.

Talking to the farmers while visiting wheat procurement centres in Multan district on Wednesday, he said that no farmer would be subjected to injustice and all of their problems would be resolved. He directed concerned officials to ensure availability of cold drinking water and shelter at all wheat procurement centres. He also listened to the farmers’ complaints and issued on spot order for their resolution.

Meanwhile, MD Passco Muhammad Khan Khichi also visited wheat procurement centres.

SPECIAL CHILDREN’S WELFARE

UNDERSCORED

Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNS-UAM), Prof Dr Asif Ali has said that special children are also our own kids and they can perform like normal children if given a little special care.

Speaking at the launching of a camp for the welfare of blind people, he noted that the special persons and children need more care than normal children. He said that a little more effort could turn special children independent.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of United Relief Foundation of the Blind, Qazi Naved Mumtaz said that the collaboration and cooperation by the varsity was laudable example for rest of the society. He added that the special citizens were also equal members of the society and they deserved attention from people.

Earlier, the VC inaugurated the camp which was set up to collect donations for the welfare of blind people.