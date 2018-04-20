Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking notice of the derogatory comments passed on the superior judiciary by some ruling party representatives from Kasur, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took serious notice of it and directed the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad to take appropriate action in this regard.

A video clip went viral on social media where a handful of the PML-N activists led by party local leader from Kasur Mohammad Wasim were chanting slogans against Chief Justice of Pakistan and in most of their slogans had used derogatory and abusive language for the judges of the superior courts.

Quickly reacting to the video, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi directed Sheikh Aftab Ahmad to take strict disciplinary action against the party activists involved in the activity of maligning the judges of the superior courts.

When the apex court handed down detailed verdict on the issue of disqualification of someone under Article 62(1)f the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz women wing activists staged a demonstration outside the apex court and chanted slogans against the superior judiciary.

The apex court took notice of it and while hearing some other cases gave strict remarks against those attempting to malign the superior judiciary for their ulterior motives.

So in this backdrop where the apex court was already hearing contempt of court cases against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ministers such derogatory rather abusive comments about superior judiciary would only add to the problems of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which was already under clouds.

So sensing the gravity of the situation the prime minister before departing for the United Kingdom directed the federal minister for parliamentary affairs to look into the matter and take strict disciplinary action against those involved in vilification campaign against the judges of the superior judiciary.