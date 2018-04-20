Share:

Islamabad - The legal status of the only government sector medical & dental college of city is hanging in balance after Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) sought the legal status of the institution by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), said an official on Wednesday.

PMDC issued a notification to SZABMU administration asking to explain the legal position of Federal Medical and Dental College (FMDC) after the university’s separation from PIMS.

The notification written to Vice Chancellor (VC) SZABMU, available with The Nation said that ‘In reference to the subject of clarification regarding the status of university please find self explanatory press clipping regarding separation of FMDC, PIMS hospital and SZABMU. You are requested to kindly give your comments in this regard. It is informed that under section (j) section (2) of PMDC ordinance 1962 amended through PMDC Act 2012’.

The notification said that as per rules any university established under a Pakistan law and having a constituent medical or dental college or both; in case the university does not have its own medical or dental college PMDC will not register its undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The official said that the letter is indication of cancellation of the government sector medical college and has put the future of hundreds of students at stake.

According to the official, Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) left the legal lacunas during the legislation for separation of SZABMU and PIMS hospital.

FMDC does not have its own teaching hospital and after the separation of university the college lost its status legal status.

“CADD also is reluctant to appoint permanent VC of the SZABMU because of legal gaps,” the official said.

The official said that CADD imitated the legislation for separation of the university and PIMS by disaffiliating FMDC from the university which was not restored later.

“Around 2000 students are enrolled in FMDC and their legal status is now uncertain,” the official said.

Secretary CADD Azhar Ali Chaudhry clarified that there is no such issue of disaffiliation of the FMDC from university and it is not possible to end a government medical college. He said that no college is established without its affiliated university of teaching hospital.

Earlier, Minister CADD had also announced 200kanal land for the university and solved all legal matters of the college, university and teaching hospital.