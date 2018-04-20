Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday invited applications from candidates for the general elections this year to the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies.

In a statement, Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said that applications should be addressed to the president of the PPPP and accompanied with a bank draft of Rs30,000 in the name of the PPPP.

Applications should reach the Party Secretariat by May 3, 2018 at the latest.

Incomplete applications not accompanied with the bank draft will not be entertained, he said.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari said the Pakistan People’s Party will provide jobs to the unemployed youth if elected to power. In a meeting with PPP leaders from Jaranwala, Rai Shah Jahan Kharal, Rai Umar Kharal, Rai Faisal Riaz Kharal and Mohammed Aslam, Zardari said Jaranwala has always been the strong fort of the PPP.

He said the PPP workers will not allow anyone to steal the elections this time. President PPP central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira also attended the meeting.

Rai Shah Jahan Kharal extended an invitation to the former president to visit Lundianwala which he accepted. Rai Shah Jahan reminded that Benazir Bhutto had given gas to Jaranwala and electricity to the hundreds of villages in the area. Zardari asked them to take the message of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to every home.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was looking for scapegoats after the Senate elections.

He said Imran Khan wanted to hide his corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Corruption is rampant in PTI and its members have been accusing the party of corruption in the intra party elections,” he said.

Bokhari said Imran Khan had confessed to betting in the UK. “Several PTI office-bearers who formed PTI with Imran Khan accuse him of being financially corrupt and dishonest. Election Commission is also hearing a case against Imran Khan about irregularities in foreign funding of the party,” he added. The PPP leader said ‘Imran Khan Show’ had ended in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

Separately yesterday, Zardari expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Wajahat Hussain Gilani, brother-in-law of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

In a condolence message to Gilani, Zardari said that he was shocked and grieved with the news of the death of Wajahat Hussain Gilani.

He said that Bhutto family and the PPP were with the bereaved family and followers of Wajahat Hussain Gilani in this time of grief.