­SIALKOT-PTI Minorities Wing Central Punjab Vice President John Mehboob has said that his party was enjoying complete political, moral and ethical support of the Christian Community.

Addressing a meeting of the local Christian community, he added that the PTI had the political agenda to ensure the provision of basic rights for the minorities and their protection aiming at the prosperity of the minorities. John Mehboob said that the minorities were playing their pivotal role in national development, prosperity, inter-faith harmony, respect of humanity and human welfare.

DACOITY: Dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments, electronics and other valuables worth Rs3 million from the house of Zahid Iqbal in village Dugri Hundalaan, Pasrur tehsil.

Reportedly, the bandits stormed into the house, held at gunpoint all the family members including women and children and looted the house. They looted Rs0.8 million in cash, 40 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs.2 million and other valuables.

MLA ISHAQ BECOMES AJK MINISTER

Sialkot-based MLA Ch Ishaq has been inducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet as AJK Minister for Prisons. He has been chairman of Public Accounts Committee AJK.

Local MNA Ch Armughan Subhani, MPAs Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Ch. Arshad Javaid Warraich, Ch Muhammad Ikram, Chairperson Sialkot District Council Hina Arshad Warraich, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar and others greeted him on his induction in AJK Cabinet as minister.

PTI-G to work for the poor: Gullalai

SIALKOT-PTI-G Chairperson Ayisha Gulalai has said that her party will contest the upcoming general elections by fielding candidates across Pakistan.

She said that her party was the voice of the poor. Talking to the newsmen at Sambrial, she said that her party was striving to make Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She said that the PTI-G would empower the poor and the middle class, adding that it would wholeheartedly participate in 2018 general elections.

She added that the doors of her party were closed on the dissident politicians belonging to the other political parties. She said that the PTI-G would welcome only the people belonging to poor and middle class. She said that PML-N, PPP and PTI have badly disappointed the poor people by making high claims to bring betterment in their lives.

NINE MORE DEPORTEES

ARRESTED

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel told the newsmen that local human traffickers had sent them to Turkey illegally after getting chunks from them. Turkish authorities deported them back to Pakistan.

He said that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.