LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved two development schemes of health sector with an estimated cost of Rs 410.972 million.

These schemes were approved in the 60th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. The approved development schemes are: National Program for Prevention & Control of Avian Influenza, Punjab at the cost of Rs 89.664 million and Roll Back Malaria Control Programme, Punjab at the cost of Rs 321.308 million.–INP