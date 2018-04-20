Share:

LAHORE:- The semifinals of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy G-II 2017-2018 will be played at two different venues from April 21 to 23. According to PCB spokesman here on Wednesday, the first semifinal will be played between Multan Region and Hyderabad Region at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan while the second semifinal will be contested between Karachi Region (B) and Abbottabad Region at National Stadium Karachi. The final of the prestigious tournament will be held from May 8 to 11 as the venue will be announced soon.–Staff Reporter