Friday | April 20, 2018
Latest
12:51 AM | April 20, 2018
Pharma Trax for patient safety initiatives
12:29 AM | April 20, 2018
What went wrong in KP?
6:30 PM | April 19, 2018
Ali Zafar denies allegations of harassment by Meesha Shafi
6:03 PM | April 19, 2018
China to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Pakistan: DM China
5:55 PM | April 19, 2018
CHOGM meeting begins in London
4:36 PM | April 19, 2018
Versatile actor Muhammad Ali remembered
4:02 PM | April 19, 2018
CJP inquires Pervaiz Khatak about 'good governance' in KP
3:45 PM | April 19, 2018
Govt committed to eliminate preventable blindness from Pakistan: PM
3:38 PM | April 19, 2018
Fuzzy crab, shiny-eyed shrimp discovered on Java expedition
3:26 PM | April 19, 2018
Ben Kilham, the American bear whisperer
3:17 PM | April 19, 2018
ECP’s task force to assess internet voting system for overseas Pakistani voters
2:46 PM | April 19, 2018
Fox rejected an offer from Comcast before Disney buyout: filing
2:43 PM | April 19, 2018
UK pottery produces 'well suited' Harry and Meghan wedding mugs
2:42 PM | April 19, 2018
CM’s deadline to decide VC’s case: 10 months elapsed against ten days time
2:30 PM | April 19, 2018
Pakistan cricket team will depart for Ireland, England on Monday
2:19 PM | April 19, 2018
Pakistan contacts influential countries to stop Indian aggression
1:54 PM | April 19, 2018
At 96, Mexican woman fulfills dream of going to high school
12:57 PM | April 19, 2018
No compromise on fundamental rights of masses: CJP
12:48 PM | April 19, 2018
Cartoonist in India faces threats over anti-rape cartoon
12:27 PM | April 19, 2018
Bilawal asks Musharraf to come back, face charges
REMARKS AGAINST JUDICIARY PEMRA CENSORSHIP
REMARKS AGAINST JUDICIARY
PEMRA CENSORSHIP
RELATED NEWS
April 19, 2018
Judiciary won't influence outcome of elections: Ahsan
April 18, 2018
Role of Judiciary
10:55 AM | April 17, 2018
LHC bans Ex PM’s contemptuous speeches, CJP takes sou motu notice
2:21 PM | April 16, 2018
LHC bars Pemra from airing anti-judiciary content
