Share:

Islamabad - The government has decided to allocate Rs 500 million for the much-needed twin cities’ project of conduction of water from Indus River System of Tarbela Dam in the PSDP 2018-19, according to sources.

The proposed allocation also suggests that the controversy revolving around the project is over and the work on the project is likely to start during the upcoming fiscal year.

The federal government is likely to allocate millions of rupees for the development schemes of the federal capital including conduction of water from Indus River system for the twin cities , construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA), and for land acquisition affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for construction of approach roads to the NIIA in the PSDP-2018-19, the documents further suggest.

According to the estimated allocations for the upcoming fiscal year, Rs 500 million would be allocated for the project of conduction of water from Indus River System of Tarbella Dam for Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The yet unapproved project of Rs 75929.920 million is likely get government approval in the coming days. Component of foreign assistance in the project stands at Rs 7862.410 million.

Another Rs 500 millions are likely to be allocated for land acquisition affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for construction of approach roads to NIIA in the PSDP 2018-19 starting from 1 July, 2018. A total of Rs 5455m were estimated for the land acquisition and compensation project and the government is likely to spend Rs 2811.157m by end current fiscal year (30 June 2018). Rs 500 million are likely to be allocated in the next fiscal year’s PSDP.

Similarly, Rs 4200m have been allocated for construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Services from Peshawar Morr to NIIA (Length 25.6 km).

The cost of the project is Rs 16427.880m while it is in the final phase of completion. The government is likely to spend Rs 12227.880m in the project by 30 June, 2018.

The remaining Rs 4200m would be allocated for the next year so that the project is completed at the earliest.

As far as the water project for the twin cities is concerned, the government of Sindh had declined to share the water in Indus River to meet the demands of residents of the twin cities . However, now the province has given a go ahead in this regard and the work on the project is likely to start soon. Islamabad and Rawalpindi require 200 million gallons of water per day.

The remaining three provinces had no objection over the project and agreed to sacrifice their respective share of water in the Indus River so that the residents of the federal capital face.

Last year, the government had dropped the much-delayed project from the PSDP 2017-18.