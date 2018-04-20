Share:

ISLAMAABD - The government has allocated Rs10.7 billion for Finance Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next fiscal year 2018-19.

The proposed allocation has showed that government has earmarked Rs8.6 billion for the ongoing projects and Rs2.1 billion for the new projects for the year 2018-19, according to the documents approved by Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) other day.

The ministry of finance has recommended ten new projects for the next financial year, which included construction of Federal Audit Complex, Mauve Area, Sector G-8/1, Islamabad costing Rs300 million.

It has also proposed establishment of Institute of Petroleum Technology at Karak that would cost Rs150 million.

Other new projects are improvement and widening of road from N-50 in Zer Khaki to Sherani HQ 67 KM worth of Rs100 million and the construction of road from union council Dak District Noshki to Tehsil Chagai Distt. Chagai costing Rs50 million.

Improvement and widening of Spera Ragha Road from Khanozai Cross to Lorallai Kila Saifullah Road would cost Rs100 million.

The Ministry Of Finance allocated Rs10 million for digitalization of Pakistan Economic Survey. The Ministry Of Finance has recommended establishment of Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for industrial areas of Karachi including laying of interceptor sewers (33percent Federal Share) worth of Rs500 million.

Similarly, the ministry has proposed Rs345 million for the Nawa Killi Flyover, Quetta for the next fiscal year.

The ongoing projects included construction/improvement of roads in Hyderabad district (urban) Hyderabad Package), Construction of B/T Road from Sui to Uch Field (57 km) (Dera Bugti Package), construction of black top road from Lehri to Sangsilla Road Phase-I (Dera Bugti Package) (District Dera Bugti), construction of eastern and expansion of southern sewerage treatment plants (Hyderabad package) and construction of fish landing jetty & allied harbor facilities at Pishukan, Gawadar (Revised) Federal Share 80percent) (District Gawadar).