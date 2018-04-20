Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the police to ensure presence of Faisal Raza Abidi, former senator from the Pakistan People’s Party, before the bench in a contempt of court case.

The top court also issued a contempt of court notice to a private TV channel on which Abidi passed allegedly contemptuous remarks against Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during an interview. The top court adjourned the case till May 3.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the case for hearing.

CEO of the private TV channel Imtinan Shahid appeared before the bench saying that management has fixed the responsibility and sought an apology.

However, the bench asked him whether the TV administration had not seen the programme before its broadcast. The CEO admitted that on-airing the programme was a mistake on their part.

The bench observed that such channel should be off-aired adding the management should be ashamed of the act.

The bench questioned if it could be redeemed what programme had on-aired, adding the CEO’s father has been advocating the freedom of expression.

“Your (CEO’s) father came to us many times and we gave him respect being elder but this was what happened to us. We will not give respect on the cost of sanctity of judiciary,” chief justice expressed his anger.

The CJ also rejected the way the written submission by the CEO was submitted before the bench.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, another member of the bench, observed that it has become a trend to first make anti-judiciary remarks and then tender an apology.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice also asked about the whereabouts of Abidi as he expressed displeasure on his absence.

The top court rejected the submissions of the private TV channel’s CEO and issued notices to all the concerned with direction to police to ensure the presence of former senator in the court on the next date of hearing.

Faisal Raza Abidi during a programme aired on the private TV channel in the prime time had used derogatory language against Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has already banned the channel’s programme for three months and imposed fine of Rs1 million on it.