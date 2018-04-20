Share:

LAHORE - PML-N KPK leader Amir Muqam called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and discussed political issues, next election, party organisation in KP with him.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the people of KP have been deceived in the name of change and revolution.

The CM took a swipe at the PTI government in KP for what he called deceiving people in the name of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Project’.

He said the PML-N will usher in a revolution of development and prosperity in KP.

“A latest transport system like metro bus will be introduced in Peshawar and other major cities and a real revolution will be brought in to facilitate the people, he said. Muqam appreciated the development vision of Shehbaz and said that worthwhile development has been made in Lahore and other cities of the province.

“The PML-N will win coming election. The Punjab Speed of Shehbaz Sharif will soon be transformed to KP Speed.” he hoped Also Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Federal Minister Kh Saad Rafiq, State Minister for National Food Security Saeed Ayaz Ali Sherazi and his party workers from Sindh met the CM here

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said economic activities have been increased due to sufficient reduction in loadshedding and restoration of peace. He praised the army and other law enforcement agencies for restoring peace to Karachi. He stressed the need for joint efforts to make Pakistan prosperous Lawmakers Rahila Magsi, Syed Asif Kirmani, Asad Ali Khan Junejo and Saleem Zia were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sajjada Nasheen of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Makhdoom Wajahat Hussain Gillani. In his condolence message, he prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

It may be added here that Late Makhdoom Wajahat Hussain Gillani was the brother-in-law of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.