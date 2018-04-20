Share:

MEXICO CITY - Six police and 10 suspected criminals were killed in two apparently related shootouts in the violent Mexican state of Guerrero, authorities said Wednesday. Gunmen armed with AK-47s opened fire on a state police patrol in the first incident, which happened Tuesday evening outside the small town of Coacoyul, near the Pacific coast resort of Zihuatananejo, the state government said. “The officers returned fire and repelled the attack, in an exchange that lasted about 30 minutes. Ten suspected criminals were killed,” state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement. One police officer was also wounded in the shootout. Alvarez said the army and marines were sent in as reinforcements.