LAHORE-Sohai Ali Abro has always been an actor who touched hearts with her magnificent acting skills. Maintaining a perfect balance of shine and substance in her reel and real life respectively, the young diva has carved a comfy spot in Pakistan’s film industry.

After her two box office hits with ‘Wrong No.’ and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’, Sohai is set to convey yet another apparent character, this time with a real-life story of Zenith Irfan, the first female Pakistani motorcyclist to ride through the northern terrains of the country.

In conversation with The Nation she talks about her upcoming film ‘Motorcycle Girl’ which is set to be released on April 20. Following are the excerpts:

‘Motorcycle girl’ is inspired by a young woman’s motorcycle adventure into the North. What made you sign this film?

It is absolutely an honour to play the character of Zenith in the film. The role of this incredible, empowered female is one that I can relate to and is close to my heart. I have dependably trusted in freeing the energy of our ladies, particularly considering the taboos we look in our general public, and I am extremely upbeat that a great deal of young ladies would have the capacity to admire me for accomplishing something positive and motivating. When Adnan Sarwar show me the video clip of Zenith in which she was speaking about her father’s dream and describing about her motorcycle journey from Lahore to Khunjerab Pass that really inspired me to say yes for this film.

What challenges did you face while shooting of this film?

It was a difficult character to play because it was a biopic. You have to do justice with somebody’s life. So, that pressure was definitely there because I had to do justice with each scene in the film. I had to learn how to ride a bike which was a new experience for me.

What is the main reasons why women don’t ride a motorcycle on the roads of Pakistan?

People in Pakistan think if a woman rides a bike she is abnormal. They begin taking pictures and harass her which is the reason women don’t endeavor to ride a motorcycle on the road. When I was riding the bike during the shooting of the film people were like ‘Aareeey Aaareey Larki bike Chala Rahe hai’ (look a girl is riding a bike) that moment embarrassed me.

Do you feel emotionally drained after playing such an intense role?

Yes I actually do feel emotionally drained after playing this character. I do feel sincerely depleted subsequent to assuming such a real role. The film will be out and I will no more be Zenith which influences me to feel very despondent. I miss the time spent with the cast and crew. It was a brilliant experience of my life.

Apart from the box-office success, what are the small sweet things in life which makes you feel the happiest?

Apart from the box-office success, food is the only thing that makes me really happy.

Why did you take break from the showbiz world?

I was never disappeared from the showbiz industry. I just felt that as an actor the sort of work I was getting was stereotyping me into the part of a ‘Patakha larki’. I needed to accomplish something serious and considerable.

Is there anything in your career you believe you haven’t achieved yet?

Well, I don’t think I have achieved much in my life. This is my third film and I want to play more difficult characters and prove myself as a good actor.

What is more satisfying, acting on television or Cinema?

Work for Television is almost as much as you do for any film. As an actor I enjoy working on every medium but yes if I had to pick one. I would go for theatre because the best part of that medium is when you are on the stage the director can’t say cut.

Any plans to work in Bollywood?

It depends on the kind of role and script I am offered to work in. But yes if offered a good project I would absolutely go for it.

Would you like to tell us about your upcoming projects?

This time I have high hopes from ‘Motorcycle Girl’. There are some good projects in pipeline soon will share with my fans.