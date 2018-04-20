Share:

­SADIQABAD-Teachers should pay special attention to ethical training of students. Discipline is the most important part of the students’ training to grow them as useful members of society.

These views were expressed by Punjab College Principal Rizwan Aslam during an address to a prize distribution ceremony here the other day.

He urged teachers to engage students in extra curricular activities so that that they might have a sound body. He also advised teachers to harness communication skills of their students by engaging them in dialogues and debates on different topics. “It will help students boost their self confidence,” he pointed out. He also threw light on the role parents in children’s upbringing. Afshan Naz said that extra curricular activities harness hidden talent of the students.

Local notables including Anjuman-e-Tajran leader Khalid Saleem Ch, Haji Khadim Hussain and Prof Inamul Haq and a large number of teachers and students attended the ceremony.

Students performed different tableaux. At the end, the position-holder students were distributed prizes.

Govt flayed for bad performance

A local Jamaat-e-Islami flayed the government for reneging on its promises. During a media talk, he said that roads were as dilapidated as they were in the beginning of the tenure of the incumbent government. “There are witnessed heaps of garbage on roads and in residential areas,” he said, adding that unhygienic drinking water caused different diseases. He vehemently criticised the rulers for leaving the masses in the lurch. He termed Jamaat a corruption free party and was capable to deal with locals’ problems. He flayed the rulers for looting national resources and doing nothing good for the uplift of the masses. “Due to bad economic policies of the government, inflation is on the rise in the country,” he said.

Public power for

politics highlighted

Power belongs to public. Those who haven’t care for the confidence with which the public had honoured them will be demeaned in the upcoming general election.

These views were expressed by local politician Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang during an address to a press conference here the other day.

He said that local representatives had done nothing good for the uplift of the masses except giving rise to corruption and politics of violence. “My politics is aimed at serving the people of PP-266 constituency,” he claimed, adding that there was no allegation of corruption against him. “I joined politics to protect the rights of the people of my area only,” he said.