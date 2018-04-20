Share:

­LODHRAN-Peace and supremacy of the rule of law can’t be ensured in a society without good performance of the police.

Lodhran District Police Officer Ameer Taimoor Khan expressed these remarks while addressing a meeting held in DPO office to review the situation of law and order in the district on Wednesday.

The DPO advised the police officers to play their due role in bridging the widening gap between the police and the common man.

He stressed the implementation of law without discrimination, saying that people included in fourth schedule should be monitored. He directed the police officers to take stern action against them if they were involved in any kind of law violation. He stressed the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. He ordered all the station house officers (SHO) to launch a crackdown in their respective areas on the outlaws wanted in different cases of heinous crime. “Negligence on the part of officials will not be tolerated,” he warned. He directed the police officers to utilise all available resources for the maintenance of law and order in the district.

Murderer gets death

A local court handed down capital punishment upon a murderer and fined him a total Rs100,000 on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Muzaffar had shot dead a man on March 8, 2017. Dhanot police arrested him and produced him in the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zubair Chughtai sentenced him to death and fined him Rs100,000. The convict will have to serve two more months in prison if he fails to pay the fine. ADSJ Chughtai acquitted another suspect in the case namely Allah Bakhsh due to lack of evidence.

It is to be noted that Muzaffar had succeeded in fleeing from police custody from Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur. The police, however, rearrested him four days back and sent him to jail. The district police officer took strict action against the negligence of the police. He terminated an assistant sub inspector and four constables.