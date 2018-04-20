Share:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday morning that CIA chief Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), in a secret visit to Pyongyang last week.

“Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea (the DPRK) last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s words came one day after reports, citing anonymous officials of the White House, revealed Pempeo’s top-secret visit as Trump’s envoy in recent weeks.

The trip made by Pompeo, who was also Trump’s pick for the state secretary to replace Rex Tillerson, was seen as an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between the leaders of the two countries expected in May or early June.

“Details of Summit are being worked out now,” Trump said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump, during his meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said that Washington and Pyongyang have already started direct talks at “very high levels.”

News of the encounter between the reclusive Kim and Mike Pompeo - Trump’s pick to be America’s next secretary of state - was the latest in a series of revelations from the US leader that have fuelled hopes of a major diplomatic breakthrough with Pyongyang.

Neither Trump nor the White House offered details of what was discussed and it remains unclear if there is enough potential for an agreement to have the Trump-Kim summit, slated for early June, go ahead.

Officials and outside experts say it is still not clear that Kim, who depends on the military to remain in power, is willing to give up nuclear weapons.

North Korean talk of “denuclearisation” - which Trump has embraced uncritically - has in the past been code for removing America’s military presence on the Korean peninsula, something long unthinkable in Washington.

“Denuclearisation will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!” Trump added in the tweet.

Nonetheless, the flurry of diplomatic activity has raised hopes for a pair of upcoming and potentially historic summits.

Kim is expected to meet South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In at a landmark meeting next Friday where discussion of a peace declaration is now on the cards.

Seoul’s push to formally declare an end to inter-Korean hostilities, which at the moment are subject only to an armistice, would have been unthinkable just months ago.

Trump earlier said that the summit could, with his “blessing,” explore a peace treaty to formally end the conflict.

“We are looking at the possibility of replacing the armistice regime on the Korean peninsula with a peace regime,” a senior official at South Korea’s presidential Blue House said Wednesday.

“But this is not something we can do by ourselves. It needs close discussions with relevant parties including North Korea.”

The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war. The Demilitarised Zone between them bristles with minefields and fortifications.

But reaching any final treaty would be fraught with complications.

“The peace treaty is a very difficult problem,” said Koo Kab-woo, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

While the US-led United Nations command, China and North Korea are signatories to the decades-old armistice, South Korea is not. Both Pyongyang and Seoul claim sovereignty over the whole Korean peninsula, but a treaty could imply mutual recognition of each other.

Next week’s meeting will be just the third summit between the North and South since the armistice was signed 65 years ago. Key moments including Kim and Moon’s first handshake will be televised live, both sides agreed at working-level talks Wednesday, Seoul said.

Trump himself plans to hold a summit meeting with Kim within the next two months. US officials say that no decision has yet been made on a meeting venue, but China, North Korea, South Korea, and Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas are seen as possible locations.

Beijing is North Korea’s sole major ally, an alliance dating back to the Korean War, but relations deteriorated after China supported UN sanctions to punish Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons program.

The sudden talk of rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula has also sparked a flurry of diplomatic activity with Pyongyang’s giant northern neighbor.

Last month Kim made a surprise visit to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping in what was believed to be his first trip outside his isolated nation’s borders since he succeeded his father in 2011.

Senior Chinese officials have since travelled to Pyongyang amid mounting speculation Xi might make a reciprocal visit. On Wednesday reporters asked China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying about the reports of Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang.

“We welcome the direct contact and dialogue between the DPRK and the US,” Hua said, using the official acronym for the North. “But as the saying goes, a good start is half the battle.”