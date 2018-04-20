Share:

KARACHI - Two children died on Wednesday in a fire that broke out in a slum area within the limits of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

Police said that the fire broke out in a shanty town located at Block 1, Gulistan-e-Juhar. As being informed, fire brigade department responded and dispatched fire tenders to the spot. The fire tenders rushed to extinguish the inferno gutted over a dozen shanties. As many as four fire tenders took part in the operation and managed to extinguish the fire after the efforts of at least two hours. As the fire put off families have been started the search of the missing children and found the bodies of both children including 2 years old Rashid Ali and 3 years old Yousaf Nazuk.

Police said that the both the children were burnt alive while bodies were handed over to the families after completing legal formalities.

Police said that the victim families were hailed from Rahim Yar Khan and residing in Karachi for last couple of years. Fire brigade spokesperson said that the cause of the fire yet to be ascertain while police have started the investigation of the fire. Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sayal took a notice of the fire and lose of precious lives and directed SSP East to shift the victim families to the safer place while conduct an inquiry over the incident.

GIRL COMMITS SUICIDE

A seventeen years old girl hanged herself to death over domestic issues in Orangi Town locality. Orangi Town police said that the 17 years Uzma, of sector 1/D Orangi Town hanged herself with the ceiling fan of her room to end her life. Police reached the site and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family after completing legal formalities.

2 CAR LIFTERS HELD

Anti Violent and Crime Cell (ACLC) claimed to have arrested two members of an interprovincial car lifter group in a raid conducted at Gulistan-e-Juahr area while recovered a car from their possession. Police said that the both gang members hailed from Jafarabad identified as Lala Naseer and Mehboob Jamali have had snatched over 65 cars from different areas of Karachi and sold out in different parts of the country. Police have started to investigate the accused persons for the recovery of other vehicles while registered a case.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least eleven accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the city. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons.