Share:

Islamabad - The US-Pakistan Centre of Advanced Studies in Energy held its first graduation ceremony yesterday at the National University of Sciences and Technology. Ninety-four students received Master of Science degrees in Energy Engineering, said a US embassy statement.

Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and American Ambassador David Hale spoke at the ceremony. Ambassador Hale commended the students for their work and encouraged them to apply their expertise in practical life, “With the skills you’ve gained here, you are now equipped to tackle Pakistan’s most vexing energy challenges,” he said. “Your achievement, and the building we are standing in today, is a testament to the 70-year partnership between the United States and Pakistan to build a brighter future for the citizens of both our countries.”

Federal Minister Leghari also congratulated the graduates. “You are a highly valuable addition to Pakistan’s resurging energy sector,” he said.

“Specialized centres like USPCAS-E will be instrumental in providing sustainable and renewable energy solutions.”

The USAID-supported USPCAS-E program is a partnership between Arizona State University, Oregon State University, NUST and the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar