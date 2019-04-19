Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police on Thursday claimed to have smashed 239 gangs by arresting their 602 members during its crackdown on street criminals. The arrests were made during the last three months in Lahore and those arrested were wanted to police in different cases including murder, robbery, and theft. The investigation department yesterday released the data of the last three months. A spokesman said the investigation police also recovered looted cash and valuables worth Rs 157million from the arrested bandits. At least 2,434 cases were traced against the arrested suspects in different police stations of the metropolis. The police investigators also submitted in different courts the challans of 42 murder cases, three cases of kidnapping for ransom, two of robbery with murder, 348 of robbery, and 480 cases of auto-lifting during the same period. The police arrested 291 proclaimed offenders and 857 court absconders during its crackdown against most wanted criminals. Lahore’s DIG (Investigation) Dr Inam Waheed has ordered the police to intensify crackdown against the most wanted suspects and continue raids on a daily basis.