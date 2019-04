Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today.

During the visit, he will inaugurate Radiation Oncology services at Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center.

Later, the Prime Minister will visit Orakzai District and address a public gathering.

He is expected to announce a number of development projects for the area.

Earlier, Imran Khan visited Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand districts where he announced Sehat Insaf cards and other schemes for the welfare of tribal people.