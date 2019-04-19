Share:

It’s rather difficult to come to the defence of the government these days, and it seems that the PTI administration is keen to make it impossible. In the middle of the IMF talks, and a few days after spirited, affronted denials, and also just a few days after PEMRA took notice of a news story saying that Finance Minister Asad Umar would be losing his portfolio — lo and behold, Asad Umar announced he would be leaving his portfolio.

While this announcement was a long time coming, Asad Umar couldn’t have acted with more grace. He refused any other ministries and vowed to continue to support the Prime Minister’s vision of Naya Pakistan.

Presumably, since the rumours (and denials) started many many days ago — and also since it was at the Prime Minister’s insistence that Asad Umar left the ministry — and yet again, since this was in the middle of the IMF talks; a reasonable expectation was the immediate announcement of the new Finance Ministers name. Not so.

What followed was hours of speculation, and one regret after another, as famous and respected names begged leave from heading the beleaguered ship that is Pakistan’s economy. As yet no name has been confirmed by the government, although Dr Hafeez Sheikh has been appointed advisor on finance

Surely after eight months of being told that the catastrophic financial crunch, caused by the PTI government’s policies, was inevitable and would have to be borne out; it is a fair question whether the government itself now believes that to be true.

It seems as though with no economic policy, no finance minister, no planning, and no shame of contradicting oneself every few days; we the citizens of Pakistan are in for a hair raising ride.

Surely, as the saying goes, the road to bad places is paved with good intentions. Might it be the case, that with all of the best intentions at the very top of the government — and only at the very top — we have to sacrifice this good feeling for the sake of the country, and its future? It might seem like a twisted argument, but when good intentions don’t deliver results, the fate of a country of 200 million persons has to be reconsidered. Good intentions won’t feed and clothe them, or get them jobs. The PTI government needs to deliver results, and soon. If they can’t, despite their win in the election, they have no place guiding the future of 200 million people.