Rawalpindi - Airports Security Force on Thursday foiled a bid of heroin smuggling and held a passenger at New Islamabad International Airport, said sources.

The accused identified as Abdul Rashid was handed over to Anti Narcotics Force for legal action, they said.

According to sources, the accused Abdul Rashid reached the NIIAP to fly to a foreign country. They said that suspicious activities of man drew attention of the ASF staffers who took him to ASF counter for interrogation. During search, the ASF staffers found 626 grams of heroin that he had hid in underwear. The passenger was arrested on the spot and later handed over to ANF for further action, sources said. The ANF seized 232.245 kilograms of narcotics valuing Rs1.127 billion and arrested 40 culprits including 4 ladies and impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 26 counter-narcotic strikes. The seized drugs included 104.29 kms hashish, 75.2 kilograms opium, 51.025 kilograms heroin, 970 gram amphetamine (ice) and 0.760 grams methamphetamine (ice), said ANF HQ spokesman. He said that separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.