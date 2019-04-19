Share:

Atletico De Madrid Academy has arrived in Pakistan with a promise to promote and ensure the flourishment of football at all levels.

As one of the very few consistent football efforts in Pakistan, Atletico De Madrid has put in place a 5 year aggressive plan to make academies and various grassroots football initiatives in place.

The Academy recently launched the Atletico Football School program which for the very first time in Pakistan, enables kids who are passionate about football to have a proper forum to hone their abilities via skills training by the Atletico De Madrid Licensed Coaches.

UEFA Certified Pro Licensed Atlético De Madrid Coaches are here to implement their Atlético De Madrid Methodology. All the coaches are certified by Atlético de Madrid and have vast experience in the development of Grassroots football in Pakistan.

Daniel Limones and Javier Visea, the two Spanish coaches believe that there is ample of football talent in Pakistan.

“We have now spent a significant time with kids coming in from all walks of life here in Pakistan and its safe to say that there is no dearth of talent. Our goal here is to develop that talent and hone their skills through team work and skills training for a future career in football," stated Daniel Limones.

The Academy in Pakistan was launched by making a landmark agreement with Summatus Sports in Pakistan, an organization that has already been working on developing football in the country.

The CEO of Atletico De Madrid Academy Pakistan, Muhammad Atta Tanseer stated, “We have launched various programs in Lahore already and our goal is to make 6 Academies in Pakistan in 5 years. The biggest problem for football in Pakistan is the lack of infrastructure and systemic development of football. We have two of the best coaches of Spain as Academy Managers in Lahore under whom we are already training hundreds of kids and coaches as well.”

The Spanish giant Atletico aims to promote football, health, and sports in general along with their own brand in the vast untapped football market that is South Asia.

The Pakistan leg of this initiative is aiming to tap on talents in schools and on grassroots as well through their school technification and Atletico Football School programs. The Academy also plans to run a talent hunt programs for scouting talent from different cities all over Pakistan where street football has existed for years and bringing them to the Academy for training once it is launched this year.

Atletico De Madrid Academy Pakistan will stay with a promise to develop football in the long run in Pakistan.