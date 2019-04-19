Share:

ISLAMABAD - Beaconhouse School System on Thursday awarded 783 students for their outstanding academic performance.

Beaconhouse School System-North annually holds its high achievers’ ceremony to honour the hard work put in by its students and celebrates their remarkable achievements in the Cambridge International, Matriculation, and International Baccalaureate examinations along with other curricular and co-curricular accomplishments, a statement said.

This year, 783 high achievers were honoured for their extraordinary accomplishments in the 2018 examinations, the statement added. Beaconhouse students attained 64 distinctions nationwide, with 9 tops in the world, 7 national distinctions, 35 regional distinctions and 13 best across Cambridge International distinctions. The high achievers comprised of 17,299 A graders in O and A levels nationwide as well as 1,961 A+ and As in the Matriculation examinations. In addition, there were 13 high achievers in the IBDP examinations, it said.

Furthermore, Beaconhouse Access Centre successfully attained 10,058 cumulative placements in the top international and national universities including the University of Oxford, London School of Economics and many others in addition to an astounding Rs22.8 billion in scholarships over the past 4 years, it said.

Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood while addressing the ceremony said that the students worked hard all the year. He congratulated them on their fantastic results.

He also praised the parents and teachers who spared no effort to cultivate the students’ true potential.

In his key note speech, Amer Ali Ahmed, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA, appreciated the young high achievers. He acknowledged contributions made by Beaconhouse saying, “Beaconhouse is the pioneer in private education in Pakistan. It is an example of setting high educational standards and grooming students for their future life. Parents and students should take pride in being a part of Beaconhouse.”