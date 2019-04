Share:

LAHORE - The world’s biggest book sale – the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has officially launched its very first sale here in Pakistan at the Lahore Expo Centre. The event was officiated by the Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, Raja Yasir Humayun alongside the Founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Andrew Yap, and organiser of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Awais Akhtar Butt.