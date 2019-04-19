Share:

KANDHKOT - Three motorcycles were stolen within 24 hours in various parts of the city here the other day. According to police, a person named Bux Mehar hailing from Ghouspur parked his bike near Rural Health Centre Ghouspur from where it was stolen.

Similarly, Arbab Ali Qambrani parked his motorcycle in front of his house in the jurisdiction of C Section police near Degree College. He went inside his house for a few minutes when the motorbike was stolen.

Moreover, a thief took away a bike of Amanullah Ogahi from the limits of Ghouspur near car stand. It is to be noted that due to incompetence and negligence of Kashmore police, law and order has been declined. It is observed that cell phone and bike theft and snatching incidents have in creased. People of the district particularly civil society, political activists and Hindu Traders expressed grave concerns over declining law and order throughout the district.

Police nick notorious outlaw

Ghotki police claimed to have held an absconder from the limits of Daharki police station here.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Ali Bakhsh, son of Ali Gohar. He was wanted by police in various cases of heinous crime. Meanwhile, the police raided a gambling den in the jurisdiction of Khambra police station and arrested a gambler named Yaar Muhammad, son of Ali Murad, along with stake money, playing cards, and a laptop.

Two minors drown in pond

Two minors drowned in a pond near their house here.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Falak Naz, 2, and Rehan Ali, 3. They belonged to Gouspur Town.

Their relatives said that the children were playing with other children outside their house near main bus stand when, suddenly, they got slipped and fell into the pond. “However, children told us that they had rushed to the spot along with local divers and fished out the bodies.”