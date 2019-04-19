Share:

LAHORE - The School of Visual Arts and Design (SVAD) at Beaconhouse National University (BNU) will open its Annual Degree show on April 20, 2019 at its Tarogil Campus. The degree show will continue till April 27, 2019 and will exhibit 60+ theses-works by the graduating class of 2019. The display will feature the work of students from Visual Arts, Visual Communication Design, Textile and Fiber Studies, Fashion and Fiber Studies and Jewelry and Accessory Design. Guided tours of the theses exhibition have been arranged for the visitors to give them an orientation into the disciplines of Art and Design offered by BNU-SVAD.