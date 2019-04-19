Share:

Rawalpindi - Pakistan National Heart Association constituted a special committee to spread awareness about harmful impact of smoking and to make the government realise that due to smoking, major class of society was suffering in our country.

The committee consist of members of civil societies, NGOs, tobacco victims, famous physicians and people from different walks of life, said PANAH spokesman on Thursday.

He said that PANAH was working to spread awareness for prevention of heart diseases since 35 years.

He said that smoking was one of the major causes of heart diseases. PANAH is running a consistent campaign against tobacco use in the country, he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman added that PANAH organized seminar of pressure group at a private hotel.

In this seminar, President PANAH Major Gen (R) Masud Kiani talked to media and said that 90% of the diseases were caused due to smoking.

Approximately more than 5,000 people are admitted to hospitals and over 300 people died due to smoking on daily basis and according to a survey, by increasing prices of cigarettes, its consumption significantly reduced. Speakers in the seminar showed deep concerns about future of their children. Every year, 1,400 new children started smoking and number of girls starting smoking is greater than before.

We strongly request the government to take steps for prevention of smoking and to make cigarettes out of reaches of people, especially children.

The simple solution to this problem is that price of cigarettes is set so high that general public and children cannot purchase it, they said. This will also help to reduce expenditure incurred by government on health, they argued.