LAHORE - Provincial ministers and members of national and provincial assemblies called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that war should be won against corruption at every cost. Prime Minister Imran Khan has dreamt of making Pakistan a welfare state and we will work hard to materialise this dream. How can those who have made the country bankrupt, claim of leading the nation? He said that corrupt elements will be left behind and the nation will move forward. The slogan “Corruption-Free Pakistan” of Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the voice of the nation and we are fully aware of the mission of public service.

He said that assembly members are my companions in the mission of making Punjab a model province. “We speak the truth and are serving people with honesty. We will not deceive the nation nor would do any gimmickry. We do not care for any criticism and give importance to public opinion,” he said.

CM calls cabinet meeting today

He said that a separate secretariat for southern Punjab will be established in the next fiscal year. There would also be a separate Annual Development Programme for southern Punjab. He said that promises made with the people of southern Punjab will be fulfilled, adding the all decisions are being made with mutual consultations. He said that backward areas will be developed. Public service is our important agenda and there is no room for corruption or corrupt elements in the new Pakistan. He said that Pakistan will be transformed as such a country, under the leadership of Prime Minister, where the general public will have all the facilities. He said that every area will be equally developed in the new Pakistan and resources will not be limited to some specific cities like the past. He said that PTI government will move the journey of development and prosperity to backward areas. He regretted that national resources were mercilessly wasted in the name of development projects in past tenures but every penny is being spent with utmost honesty on public welfare in the new Pakistan.

The chief minister said that proposals and recommendations of public representatives will be given importance for public welfare projects. We want welfare and economic empowerment of every citizen and PTI government will fulfill its promises because we are moving in the right direction. Targets will be achieved by implementing the public welfare agenda, he added.

Those who met with the Chief Minister included caretaker speaker Punjab assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Syed Samsam Bukhari, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Ch Zaheer-ur-Din, Mohsin Khan Leghari, members of assembly Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Leghari, Niaz Ahmad Jhakar, Javed Iqbal, Ch Muhammad Shafiq, Ghulam Murtaza, Ch Javed Kausar, Amjad Mehmood Chaudhary, Ahmad Ali Khan Dreshak, Faisal Hayat Jabbowana, Makhdoom Raza Bukhari, former member assembly Ali Raza Dreshak, former federal minister Moazam Jatoi, Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab Waseem Akhtar and others.

CM CONDEMNS BALOCHISTAN

KILLINGS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the tragic incident of killing of passengers on Makran Coastal Highway near Ormara area of Balochistan. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and said that the Punjab government fully shares their grief.

CABINET MEETING

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called the meeting of the provincial cabinet on April 19 at 11:00am. The meeting would be held at the committee room of the Chief Minister’s Office in which the 26-point agenda would be discussed. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries will attend the meeting.