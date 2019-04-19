Share:

ISLAMABAD - Human Resource Directorate of Capital Development Authority after a month-long effort surprisingly informed its chairman that there was no need to seek fresh NOC from federal government to fill the vacant positions in the Planning Wing.

Around a month ago, CDA requested the interior ministry to grant a no-objection certificate to recruit 17 new officers for its planning wing to end the ongoing scarcity of staff.

However, sources revealed that Director General HRD Riaz Ahmed Randhawa during an official meeting on Thursday informed the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed that the civic body did not need a fresh NOC from Establishment Division as the same was already available with the authority which was given by the previous government.

Amir expressed displeasure over such irresponsible behaviour of his top HR manager and questioned if he had a valid NOC in hand, then why his subordinate wrote another letter to the interior ministry and wasted a month in a useless effort. He directed the concerned officers to draft an advertisement for publication in national dailies as he envisioned the recruitment process quite necessary in the revamping of planning wing.

He was chairing a meeting of the planning wing at the CDA headquarters in which it was also decided to implement the prime minister’s directive regarding provision of alternate housing facilities to the people living in slum areas of Islamabad in letter and spirit. Subsequently, a committee has been constituted for relocation and resettlement of ‘kachi abadis’ that includes Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Housing Societies and Director Architecture while Member Planning and Design would head it.

PM Khan directed CDA to prepare a plan for regeneration and transformation of ‘katchi abadis’ and construction of high-rise buildings there.

.but the civic body did not take it seriously. However, reiteration of the same vision by the premier in his recent speech at inauguration ceremony of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme forced them to expedite the process.

The committee has been tasked to come up with a relocation plan under social housing criterion. Considerable groundwork in this regard has already been done and proposals are under finalisation process. Since retrieved area will be used for commercial purposes; therefore, the federal cabinet will approve the said matter.

Currently, there are 10 recognised slums where people are living in deplorable conditions. There is no regulation and availability of services in these slums. F-6, F-7, G-7, G-8 etc have several slums.

It was decided in the meeting that instead of going to launch such housing project for slum areas across the city at the same time, a pilot project for F-6 and F-7 should be prepared at first stage.

Once the available plans are finalised and refined, a summary for CDA board is expected within coming week and subsequently the matter will be sent to cabinet for formal approval.

When contacted, Director Housing Societies Faraz Malik confirmed that the civic body was going to plan a pilot project to provide a decent living style to the people living in these ‘katchi abadis’.

Satellite image of all slums has already been secured through SUPARCO to identify the boundaries, he said, adding: “Satellite imagery will be utilised as base line for this social housing scheme.”