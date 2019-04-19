Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chinese ambassador, Yao Jing Thursday urged business community to expand cooperation and connectivity with their counterparts as Pakistan and China were entering the new era of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Chinese companies and factories are ready to transfer technical expertise and relocate their businesses in Pakistan, he added. Addressing business to business (B2B) conference as a part of Int’l Rawal Expo 2019 being organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at a local hotel in Rawalpindi, Yao Jing lauded RCCI’s efforts for successfully organizing the Exhibition. The Rawal Expo now has become a brand of RCCI and a regular annual feature, he added.

“We (Chinese) now feel associated with Rawal Expo as this year again more than 40 companies related to different sectors, foods, electronics, textile, and services have placed stalls at Rawal Expo 2019”,the Envoy said. The ambassador said that the Government of Pakistan now have taken key steps towards visa regime and ease of doing business and hopefully will further enhance bilateral cooperation trade linkages. The Chinese Government is looking forward to the upcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China during last week of April where PM Khan is scheduled to attend the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum, he added.

The high-level discussions on the next phase of CPEC, the ambassador added that the new phase relates to a stronger involvement of the private sector, including the activation of Special Economic Zones, social sector cooperation and the involvement of third-country partners. Earlier, RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem in his address said that the Rawal Expo provides a platform to local manufacturer to showcase its products and have close interaction with Chinese counterparts. He expressed hope that such exhibitions will boost SMEs in the country. The joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies will increase the ownership of the key stakeholders, he added. The more we have local ownership in the projects the more it will be successful.