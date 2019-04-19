Share:

I shall feel grateful to you if you please publish the following few lines in the columns of your esteemed daily against the evils of street begging. As we, all know that beggars are one of the most miserable people on earth. They depend on others for the fulfillment of their needs.

The evil of street begging is a great threat to the social image of the country. They move from door to door and from shop to shop. They sing Holy songs to excite the religious feelings of the people. It is a matter of shame that after many years of independence we are still in a distressful situation.

One cannot escape their pleadings for alms. They seem to be omnipresent. It is a great nuisance to have beggars around you at the bus stops, railway stations, market compound, and religious places. Even when one tries to avoid them, it is difficult to get out of their clutches.

Sometimes these beggars embarrass you and you have to part with some coins even against your will. If these beggars happen to spot some foreigners, they would not leave them until they force them to give them alms. What impression of our country these foreigners will take back?

Some of the beggars appear to be quite healthy and stout. It seems they have found begging to the most convenient method of earning money. I feel that the Government must ban begging and haul the beggars. Begging will turn out to be a big social evil in times to come. We need Public cooperation to curb this evil from our society.

ALINA MATEE,

Karachi, April 1.