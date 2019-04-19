Share:

LAHORE - Easypaisa, the first and largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider in the country, has joined hands with Zong 4G, Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network, to provide direct integration between Easypaisa and Zong 4G. This collaboration between the two companies who have been recognized for their digital innovations will enhance consumer experience with superior value, convenience and promises to be a catalyst for the vigorous growth of the mobile and branchless banking industries in Pakistan. The all-encompassing goal between Easypaisa and Zong 4G is to provide value and convenience to the people of Pakistan.