LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency raided a private godown in Lahore’s Chungi Amarsidhu area and seized two trucks of spurious drugs on early Thursday.

An official described the raid as a big achievement stating the FIA’s raiding team recovered the largest- ever stock of substandard and illegal medicines during the pre-dawn raid. Two suspects including the godown’s owner were arrested from the spot. The arrested suspects were identified as Shabbir Ahmad and Ubaid Ullah.

FIA Punjab’s Director Muhammad Waqar Abbasi constituted a special team and ordered the raid after the agency received secret information that two truckloads of medicines including banned items were being smuggled to other cities of the province.

A raiding team led-by deputy director Ziaul Islam raided the godown located in a residential locality and recovered two truckloads of medicines. The recovered medicines include imported, unregistered, unwarranted and Indian spurious medicines. The items seized included Cobra, Vega, Jaldin and others.

FIA’s spokesman Muhammad Altaf said, “It was one of the largest recoveries of spurious medicines by the federal agency in Lahore’s history. We also seized huge quantity of sexual medicines like sildenafil citrate that causes kidney failure among young people. The suspects have been sent to the lockup and an FIR has been registered against them,” he said. This latest raid was part of the government’s crackdown against those involved in selling and manufacturing of illegal and spurious medicines. Further investigation was underway.