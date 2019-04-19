Share:

Special Assistant to Prime on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday took charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting replacing Fawad Chaudhry.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil and senior officials of the ministry received Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed gratitude towards PM Imran Khan on twitter.

The Secretary Information gave the Special Assistant a briefing on the working of the ministry.

Firdous Awan started her political career in 1990 directed towards aiding the healthcare system in Pakistan.

Later in her career she joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as an Information Minister before joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2017, two years later.

Awan’s appointment comes after Asad Umar’s resignation, and several cabinet portfolio reshuffles under Imran Khan’s administration including appointments of Awan, Nadeem Babar, Zafarullah Mirza and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.