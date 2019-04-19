Share:

LOS ANGELES - Gina Rodriguez wants to serve pizza when she gets married. The 34-year-old actress is a ‘’simple girl’’ who doesn’t have any elaborate plans in place for when she ties the knot with fiance Joe LiCicero.

Asked what she needs for her wedding, she said: ‘’Pizza, hopefully Joe and my family. That’s about it. I’m a simple girl.’’ And Gina joked the couple were planning to elope after the Hollywood premiere of her new movie ‘Something Great’. Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on the red carpet at the screening, she quipped: ‘’We’re probably going to run away after this show.’’

In ‘Something Great’, Gina plays an aspiring music journalist and a particular highlight for her in making the movie was having to sing the late Selena Quintanilla’s ‘Dreaming of You’.

She said: ‘’The greatest thing ever. ‘’Selena, I grew up with Selena. Rest in peace. Love that woman. That woman changed so many lives and to be able to sing that song in the bodega was really dope.’’

In January, the ‘Jane the Virgin’ actress - who got engaged to Joe last summer after two years of dating - admitted she and her partner had considered a secret wedding in their garden.

She confessed: ‘’To be honest, we were thinking about getting married a few weeks ago just like, in our backyard.’’