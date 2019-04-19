Share:

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has not been cooperating with a combined investigation team of the Lahore NAB investigating money laundering and assets-beyond-means cases against him.

The National Accountability Bureau Thursday summoned Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case on April 22. The PML-N leader has been directed to appear before the NAB team on Monday afternoon.

An official told The Nation that opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz was summoned thrice in the same case. “Each time the accused did not cooperate (with investigators) properly. Neither he responded to questions related to assets and alleged money laundering nor brought the relevant record along with him (during the previous hearing,” the official said, seeking anonymity. “It seemed that he is merely getting benefit of the immunity extended to him,” the official commented.

According to him, the Lahore NAB had submitted a report related to both the cases before the Lahore High Court and the NAB team would again grill him in connection with these cases. Early this week, Hamza Shehbaz appeared before a combined investigation team of Lahore NAB in connection with an ongoing probe related to a case of assets–beyond-means.

According to official sources, Hamza reached NAB’s Lahore office on Tuesday afternoon. He was grilled by investigators for more than two hours before he was allowed to go back. On Monday, Hamza appeared before the NAB investigators and responded to queries related to ‘illegal’ construction of drain to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family.

On the other hand, the NAB officials expressed their displeasure over the replies submitted by the PML-N leader and issued him a fresh call-up notice for personal appearance on April 22.

Last week, the Lahore High Court had granted pre-arrest bail to Hamza and barred Lahore NAB from arresting him. The NAB teams also raided his residence to arrest him but the officers left back after Hamza Shehbaz was granted interim relief by the court.