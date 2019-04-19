Share:

LAHORE - Huawei, the leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, hosted the ‘5G is ON’ forum as part of the SAMENA Leaders’ Summit. Huawei explored the 5G readiness of the region and engaged in discussions exploring the large-scale deployment and commercialization of 5G. Private and public sector industry leaders took part in Huawei’s subforum to discuss how emerging 5G-enabled intelligent services and innovations can help operators identify new business opportunities and thereby achieve growth.