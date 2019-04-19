Share:

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad Capital Territory administration started making arrangements to control prices during the month of Ramazan, starting from first week of May.

The administrations have approved subsidised rates for flour, ghee, pulses and meet. Prices of ‘pakoras’ and ‘samosas’ are also being notified this time to provide relief to the public during the holy month. The price magistrates have already notified prices of the essential commodities and special raid teams are being constituted for controlling hoarding and illegal profiteering, according to the officials.

Price Committee meeting has been called to discuss further strategy in this regard. The administration has also sought cooperation of the market associations. It held a detailed meeting with the associations and the representatives assured them of their cooperation, according to the officials. Furthermore, the administration has planned to set up subsidised bazaar at 4 sites in the limits of the capital city. These sites include PWD Colony, Tarnol, Tarlai and sector G-6.

Prices of many commodities, especially fruits and vegetables, rise with the advent of the holy month of Ramazan. Prices of the daily use commodities, particularly fruits and vegetables go out of the reach of the middle and lower middle classes. It is a recurring problem in this country. There is no mechanism in place for regular surveillance of market prices. Prices of most food items register an increase in every Ramazan, warranting a prompt government action to enforce price control mechanism but it rarely happens.

The district administration has decided to depute special magistrates to monitor and implement the standard prices. According to the officials, the move would help check phenomenal rise in the price of fruits and vegetables.