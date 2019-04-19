Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan chaired a high-level meeting at the central police office to discuss police reforms on Thursday.

According to police sources, it was decided in the meeting that the department will work together with the committees constituted by the federal and provincial governments for introducing police reforms in the Punjab province. On the occasion, the IGP directed the field police officers to submit their suggestions at the earliest so that these recommendations could be forwarded to the government.

Punjab Additional-IGs including Inam Ghani, Tariq Masood Yasin, Sardar Ali Khan, DIG Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Ahsan Younas, and DIG Jawad Dogar were also present on this occasion.

In a policy statement, IGP Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday said that the police must protect the rights of women, monitories, and the underprivileged of the society. “In order to win public trust, we have to change our attitude and remain completely apolitical, courteous and impartial besides constantly improving the standards of service delivery,” the police chief said. The IGP said, “We have to focus on our capacity building by improving the standards of training and introducing new specialized schools. The common complaints of police attitude and non-registration of cases should end now.

We also have to ensure evidence-based transparent investigations, with just and equal application of the law.”

The IGP suggested that the department should focus on improving the overall working conditions and environment of police stations. “Strict and across-the-board accountability, transparency in financial management and zero tolerance against corrupt practices will be my top priorities,” the police chief announced.

The police chief further said that the department would launch a comprehensive community participatory initiative in Punjab Police to involve and seek community participation for maintaining law and order, controlling crime and combating terrorism. Alternate mechanisms to dispute resolution shall also be part of this new initiative, he added. The service of Emergency-15 System and IGP Complaint Center 8787 will be further improved and modernized to fulfil the public expectations. The ambit of Police Khidmat Markaz, which was started in my previous tenure, will be extended to Tehsil level, he said.