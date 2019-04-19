Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) with the support of All Pakistan Satellite Goods Association and Rawalpindi Traders Union on Thursday torched illegal Indian DTH & C-Line Equipment at Imperial Market, Raja Bazaar, Rawalpindi.

PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig was the chief guest. Participants also chanted slogans against Indian DTH and in support of Pakistan and PEMRA.

Speaking on the occasion, the PEMRA Chairman appreciated the role of traders association for their goodwill gesture in voluntarily discouraging the menace of Illegal Indian DTH in Pakistan which was potential threat to the social fabric and Pakistan’s indigenous DTH which was expected to enter the fray by November.

He said that the Supreme Court’s orders regarding banning Indian channels and Indian content should be implemented in letter and spirit so that local investment in DTH as well as social, cultural, religious and ethical values of Pakistan were protected.

The PEMRA Chairman warned that if any cable operator was found relaying Indian channel or Indian content would face severe action, including cancellation of licences, seizures of equipment and filing of FIRs.

According to an estimate, he said that millions of illegal Indian DTH decoders of Dish TV, TATA SKY, Airtel, VideoCon, SunBig, Reliance etc. had been smuggled in Pakistan. The illegal activity was also a major source of money laundering and was putting loss to the national exchequer, the PEMRA Chairman said.

He said that the local DTH and digital medium would help in creating jobs for thousands of people, besides injecting investment of billions of rupees in the country’s economy.