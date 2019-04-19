Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while commenting on the resignation of Finance Minister Asad Umar, said that Imran Khan should resign as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said: “We had already said in the past that Asad Umar will ruin the country’s economy, and he did exactly. The advisor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan must take responsibility for not handling the situation properly.” He also dispelled an impression that there existed differences between the Sindh government and IG Police, and said that the Sindh chief minister had held a meeting on law and order with police.

Talking to media persons at Quaid’s mausoleum, he said that Sindh chief minister expressed his annoyance over the recent incidents in the city, especially the killing of innocent children in police firing and made it clear on the police that negligence would not be tolerated. He said that Sindh chief minister had directed the police not to use weapons at public places. The advisor said that everyone in the government has to dispense his duties with responsibility adding that Sindh police was a part of Sindh government.

He added that Sindh police, Pakistan Rangers and other government institutions has jointly worked for maintaining law and order situation in the province and in particular restoring peace in Karachi. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that new police law would be introduced in the next meeting of Sindh cabinet for approval and they have planned to establish Public Safety Commission in new Police law. He said that Sindh has strictly implemented national action plan and restoration of peace in Karachi was its evidence. Replying to question, the advisor information said that no threat was made by Speaker Sindh Assembly and added that no action was taken when a PTI member of national assembly had gathered people at chief minister house.

Condemns Ormara Tragedy

Wahab also condemned in strongest words the Ormara tragedy and expressed full sympathy to the members of bereaved families, adding that we fully shared moment of shock and grief with the bereaved families. He said that blood of these innocent persons would not go in vain. He demanded a probe into the tragedy and exemplary punishment to perpetrators.

CONDOLENCE

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran academician and author Dr. Jameel Jalbi and said that his services would be remembered for long.