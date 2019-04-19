Share:

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of Prime Minister’s two-day official visit to Iran from coming Sunday. According to official sources, matters pertaining to the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Iran were discussed. Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit on the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani and it will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Iran.

The visit will include a brief stopover in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership. The Prime Minister will also call on Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei besides holding detailed consultations with President Hassan Rouhani. He will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.

BRIEFING ON ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday to focus on introduction of modern technology in supply and distribution of energy to resolve problems in this sector. Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding affairs pertaining to energy sector, he further directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar and Sehr timings in Ramazan.